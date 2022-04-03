MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges on March 15 from a situation that happened in 2019.

42-year-old Bobby Joe Speegle was arrested by Muscle Shoals Police and charged with human trafficking and giving false information to law enforcement.

Detectives at the time said Speegle drugged a 17-year-old girl and “exchanged” her with another man. The girl woke up as she was being sexually assaulted, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested for the sexual assault.

Online court records show Speegle entered his guilty plea to the charge of first-degree promoting prostitution. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 336 days of jail credit.