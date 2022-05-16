COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sunday night crash has caused a road closure Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Authorities say a single-vehicle wreck that happened around 6:15 Sunday evening has led Troopers to shut down both lanes of Alabama 247 near mile marker 18 in Colbert County.

The road will stay closed for cleanup and vehicle recovery, Troopers say, and are expected to stay closed for at least two hours.

According to the agency, Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will stay on scene assisting with traffic control and will provide updates on the situation.