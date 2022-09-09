MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County Animal Shelter recently stated in a post on social media that they are extremely over capacity and may eventually be forced to start euthanizing animals.

The Colbert County Animal Shelter has historically been a “low-kill” shelter, meaning they do not euthanize animals unless they are extremely dangerous or incapable of being saved from health issues. However, Intake Manager Jessica McGee told News 19 that they may soon have to consider euthanization because of how crowded the shelter has become.

“Legally, we can’t turn strays away. So they just keep building and building and building,” McGee said. “People don’t come to get their dogs, and people just aren’t adopting right now.”

McGee said the shelter currently holds nearly 100 more animals than they are supposed to hold.

Jessica Hogan, another shelter employee, told News 19 that adoptions and fosters are extremely slow right now.

“It seems like we get one or two adopted out and five come in,” she said.

McGee said the shelter is working to build more kennels and secure grant funding, but progress is slow. At its current rate, McGee says they may be forced to euthanize soon.

“We don’t want to have to think about having to euthanize the animals, because we love them. But it’s going to come down to where we don’t have space,” McGee said.

Hogan also told News 19 that the issue has been very stressful for employees and volunteers.

“They’re our babies. I mean, we’re here with them every day. It’s really hard,” Hogan said.

McGee said that the shelter is in desperate need of cash donations, which can be sent through their PayPal account or via a phone call at (256) 381-4073.

Donators can also leave a message explaining how they would like the money to be used. The shelter also needs other donations, such as cat litter, blankets, and animal food that doesn’t contain red dye.

If you have any questions or would like to donate, you can call the shelter Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.