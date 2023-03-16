CHEROKEE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) has started cleaning the Cherokee Industrial Landfill after approval from a federal judge.

On March 1, the landfill was issued a cease and desist order from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). In that order, ADEM officials noted that inspectors found several major code violations including the build-up of leachate, or liquid waste.

The SWDA was already cleaning the landfill until CWI Enterprises filed for bankruptcy, which placed a temporary stay on any operations at the landfill.

The SWDA filed an emergency motion for the stay to be lifted on March 9, which was approved on March 13. SWDA officials confirmed on March 16 that they had resumed operations to clear leachate from the landfill site.

Until the landfill conditions are considered acceptable by ADEM, trash from Colbert County residents will continue to be taken to a landfill in Franklin County.