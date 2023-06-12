RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Russellville is moving forward with its downtown revitalization efforts. The city is now a Main Street Alabama designated community and is taking its redevelopment efforts to the next level.

With help from Main Street Alabama, Main Street Russellville is focused on attracting new investments, creating job opportunities, and pumping life back into the downtown area.

Main Street Russellville Executive Director Ann Epperson McDermitt says this accomplishment is the product of a lot of commitment from the community.

“There’s been a lot of people through the years working on Russellville and kind of maintaining the character that we still have,” Epperson McDermitt said. We have a lot of personality that has stayed with our downtown, and now it’s time to take it to the next step.”

Participants in their presentation to Main Street include:

Russellville Mayor David Grissom

Downtown Russellville Collective Board of Directors

City of Russellville

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce

Franklin County Economic Development Director Sherye Price

Russellville City School Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes

Local Singer/Songwriters – Kerry Gilbert, Austin Bohannon

Representatives of local industry and businesses

Members in the community say they’re excited to see what happens next.

“I do think the Main Street Alabama designation is a good step forward and hopefully we’ll see some new things come to us,” Russellville resident Heather Willis said.

Heather Willis and her husband, Nick, purchased two properties on Jackson Avenue. The couple restored one and is working on another.

“We’ve owned other properties downtown, and we’ve always kind of wanted this building. We live downtown, and when we visit other places…we always want to bring that home.” Willis said. “We’d love to see our downtown thrive, too!”

The folks over at Farmhouse Table say they’re also excited about the growth downtown.

“Couple of years ago, you drove down, and it was kind of a ghost town.” Farmhouse Table Co-Owner/Manager Kandi Parker said. “Now we have us, we have the Roxy Theater, we have a wonderful florist & gift shop. Everything is just slowly coming back and kind of bringing life back to the area.”

Parker tells News 19 they opened the cafe in February this year. She along with her sister and brother-in-law (who also own the cafe) grew up in this community.

“We are all about giving back to the community. So, since we’re all from here, why not give it back to here…the place that kind of made us who we are,” added Parker.

Mark your calendars for June 22, that’s when Main Street Russellville is planning to celebrate its Main Street Alabama designation. Epperson McDermitt is encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for updates about the celebration on their website and Facebook Page.