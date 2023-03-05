FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says a young boy died Saturday after an accident involving a gun.

Oliver said The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call at 5:45 p.m. Saturday saying that an eight-year-old boy had been shot. He said when deputies arrived it was determined that the eight-year-old and his four-year-old brother found a gun that had been removed from a vehicle along with other items.

Oliver said the boys had the gun in a bedroom when it discharged and hit the eight-year-old. Sgt. Kyle Palmer with the FCSO said the incident appears to have been an accident.

He said the child was transported to Russellville Hospital and then airlifted to Birmingham where he died of his injuries.

Oliver said the investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.