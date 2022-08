COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cherokee man was killed in a wreck Thursday night.

Alabama State Troopers said Shannon R. Turberville, 24, was killed when the 2004 Ford Mustang he was driving left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned around 8 p.m. Troopers stated Turberville, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred on Underwood Mountain Road, around six miles south of Tuscumbia.