COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – CWI Enterprises has filed for bankruptcy less than a week after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) placed a cease and desist order on the Cherokee Industrial Landfill (CIL).

The Tri-Cities Waste Disposal Authority asked a Colbert County circuit court judge to remove CWI as the primary operator of the CIL. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.

The hearing was suspended indefinitely after CWI filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, March 7.

Court records show that CWI filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, often called “Reorganization Bankruptcy.”

According to a Colbert County judge, all legal proceedings will be suspended until after the filing has been resolved, or until the stay is lifted.

Court records show a meeting with creditors is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Trash from Colbert County residents will continue to be sent to a landfill in Franklin County.