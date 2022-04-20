CHEROKEE, Ala. (WHNT) — Cherokee Elementary School in Colbert County has officially been named a finalist in the nationwide “Pepsi Recycle Rally” design contest.

Students and faculty worked together to design a bulletin board to encourage people to recycle more and celebrate Earth Day this year.

They also built “Recycle Rick the Robot” to be their mascot.

Now they’re competing with 12 other schools from across the country for a $3,000 thousand grand prize. Cherokee Elementary School teacher Melissa Guerra says the school has a long list of ideas for the prize money.

“We love basketball here in this school and in this community,” said Guerra. “So we just took recycled materials, we made Recycle Rick, and made a basketball goal so they can shoot paper or bottles, anything recyclable.”

Topping the list for where the prize money could be useful includes plans to build a small fenced-in picnic area for kids and school faculty to enjoy.

Voting for the contest is due by 7 p.m. EST on Earth Day, April 22. According to Pepsi Recycling’s contest rules, every “like” or “love” reaction to the designs on their Facebook page will count as a vote.

You can see all of the different designs and vote for your favorite by clicking here.