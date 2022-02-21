LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed authorities are working to pull a vehicle out of Second Creek.

The sheriff said divers with the Florence Police Department are assisting in the operation.

Crews on scene are working to get a tow truck to the location to pull the vehicle out of the water. Singleton said the car has an expired 2002 Canadian license plate.

At this time, authorities say rumors of the vehicle being linked to a missing person’s case cannot be confirmed.

Singleton said divers were searching the water in connection to a separate case when they came across the car.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputies are working the scene along with divers from Florence Police Department.

Sheriff Singleton says more information will be available as the situation develops.