Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Moulton Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man charged with capital murder in connection to a house fire earlier this year.

63-year-old Durman Ray McDaniel was found inside a burning home at 709 Petty Street on January 6. The MPD and the Moulton Fire Department (MFD) responded to the one-story home around 10:52 that night.

An investigation that involved 11 agencies led to the arrest of 46-year-old Posey Jerome Echols in connection to McDaniel’s death. He is charged with capital murder and two counts of first-degree arson.

A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead. (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire was already fully involved when crews arrived on the scene, with large flames coming from the house.

McDaniel was found in a bedroom after firefighters made their way in through a back window.

Despite pulling him out and attempting life-saving procedures, McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Craig McKnight with Moulton Police said it didn’t take long for officials to determine the fire had been intentionally set due to evidence found at the scene along with statements from bystanders and witnesses. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct an investigation.

Agencies immediately started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The arrest warrants for Echols were served at the Lawrence County Jail, where authorities said he was already being held due to a probation violation.

The MPD thanks all agencies involved in the investigation that led to Echols’ arrest, including the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Moulton Fire Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Huntsville Office, the Cullman Police Department, the Mobile Police Department, Gulf Coast Technology Center.

Moulton Police Chief also personally thanked Captain Russell Graham and the State Fire Marshals Jason Clifton and Ryan Hogeland.