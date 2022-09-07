COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve has reopened as the Land Trust of North Alabama takes over management of the 713-acre property.

For over 40 years Jim and Faye Lacefield have created and maintained the preserve near Tuscumbia. In 2020, the Lacefield family partnered with the Land Trust of North Alabama to ensure the future of the property and help make it more available for the community to enjoy.

Cane Creek is home to sandstone canyons, waterfalls, wildflowers, archaeological sites and over 15 miles of hiking trails. For two months the preserve was closed as a new visitor sign-in kiosk and new parking area, about 100 yards past the old sign-in area, were completed.

As part of the partnership, the Land Trust will manage day-to-day operations and help with public access. Two new Land Stewards will also be on-site to help visitors and maintain the trails.

There is no fee to access Cane Creek Canyon but donations are always accepted. Visitors will have to sign in and out at the entrance kiosk.

The property is open from Friday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open on major holidays for visitors to enjoy, more information can be found on the Friends of Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve Facebook page.