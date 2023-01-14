FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An ‘agitated’ father allegedly busted into a family member’s home and pointed a gun at family members, including two of his own children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with FCSO responded to a disturbance call on Jan. 7, at a home on Pulaski Road near Vina. The caller reportedly stated that Trenton Price, 32, was intoxicated and pointing a shotgun at multiple people.

According to a spokesperson with FCSO, Price had become agitated with family members earlier, left the home, and came back in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. He allegedly forced his way into the home, damaging the door, and began an argument.

Authorities say Price then pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at multiple family members, including his own children. The FCSO spokesperson says Price pushed one of his children up against a wall while pointing the gun at him.

That child’s brother, Price’s other child, then approached his father with a knife in order to protect his sibling, according to officials. FCSO says the father met that child in the hallway, shoved him down, and put out a cigarette on him.

Trenton Price (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

When Price eventually left the residence with the shotgun, the investigator says he went to a cabin-style shed on the property. Deputies arrived to find Price in the loft of the shed and he ‘refused to come out’ despite officers’ efforts to get him to exit the shed.

Deputies reportedly used two canisters of “CS” gas, or tear gas, to get Price out of the shed. FCSO says Price then decided to surrender.

Price was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a $15,000 bond. He is charged with child abuse, four counts of menacing, and third-degree criminal mischief.