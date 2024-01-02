MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man who sparked a short manhunt in November and is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping in Lawrence County has been denied bond.

A Lawrence County judge ruled Tuesday Jordan Cesar Hernandez will remain in jail without bond during his preliminary hearing.

His attorney had asked the court to release Hernandez on a $150,000 bond with GPS ankle monitoring until a third arrest is made in his case.

“We’re still early in the case,” Defense Attorney Tony Hughes said. “We have our investigators out working on it. We’re out there looking at the investigation and what the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies did. We’re gonna work our case and see what we got.”

Hernandez is facing murder, kidnapping and robbery charges for the shooting death of Dustin Grimes in November. Hernandez, along with Auburn Renee Moore, is accused of breaking into Grimes’ home in Lawrence County, killing him, robbing the house and kidnapping his wife.

Hernandez claims a third person, who has yet to be charged was also involved.

Because of those charges and others out of Morgan and Limestone counties, Hernandez will not be allowed bond according to Aniah’s law.

“Given the nature of these offenses and the fact that he was already out on bond, we feel like this is the safest thing for the community, and you know everybody, for him to be confined at this point,” Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Brian Clark said.

The case has been bound over to the grand jury and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says it is working to make the third arrest.

During today’s hearing, Lawrence County authorities also said that Hernandez was part of a group of Lawrence County inmates to smoked nicotine salt in an attempt to get high.

That incident sent six inmates to the hospital last week.