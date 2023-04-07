LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The case against a 47-year-old man charged with capital murder in a Moulton house fire was bound to a grand jury after a judge denied his motion for bond.

Posey Jerome Echols is accused of starting the house fire that led to the death of Durman Ray McDaniel, 63, at a home at 709 Pety Street on January 6, 2023.

The Moulton Police Department (MPD) and the Moulton Fire Department (MFD) responded to the one-story home around 10:52 that night.

An investigation that involved 11 agencies led to the arrest of Echols in connection to McDaniel’s death. He was charged with capital murder and two counts of first-degree arson.

The fire was already fully involved when crews arrived on the scene, with large flames coming from the house. McDaniel was found in a bedroom after firefighters entered through a back window.

Despite pulling him out and attempting life-saving procedures, McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Craig Knight with Moulton Police said it didn’t take long for officials to determine the fire had been intentionally set due to evidence found at the scene along with statements from bystanders and witnesses. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct an investigation. Agencies immediately started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The arrest warrants for Echols were served at the Lawrence County Jail, where authorities said he was already being held due to a probation violation.

On April 4, court records show Lawrence County District Judge Terry denied Echols’ motion for bond. The case was bound to a grand jury the following day.

If convicted, Echols faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.