HILLSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash near Hillsboro on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of 38-year-old Kristopher E. Poff of Boaz. The incident happened on Lawrence County Road 298 around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

Troopers say Poff was critically injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet S10. Poff was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers will continue to investigate the crash.