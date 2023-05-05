MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re in a ‘jam’ looking for weekend plans, a ‘berry’ delicious event is underway for its eighth year in Lawrence County.

Family fun, tasty berries, antiques, and live music are being showcased at Moulton’s Strawberry and Antique Festival.

Entertainment includes free inflatables and activities for children, a petting zoo, a classic car show, a tractor show, the Miss Strawberry Pageant, and arts and crafts vendors. On Saturday, the festival will offer a cornhole tournament and a two-mile trail run.

The festival also has a vendor selling its namesake, strawberries.

Festival director Stanley Johnson said he intends the event serve the people living in the area each year.

“It’s a great thing for our community, and from day one, I’ve wanted the community to feel like they own it,” Johnson said.

Groups of students from local schools joined the festivities on Friday, some working as volunteers and others participating in activities.

“The students are really heavily involved with this festival,” Johnson said. “There are students who perform, sing, and we have students that are involved and volunteer for the race.”

The festival runs until 8:00 Friday night, and the gates will reopen from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds in Moulton. Admission is $1 and proceeds benefit the Lions Club.