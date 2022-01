LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a truck that was stolen from a storage facility in Lauderdale County.

The sheriff’s office says the 2003 Dodge Ram dually 3500 and a trailer were taken from Central Storage on Hwy 20 on January 1.

The trailer was found burned.

If you have any information on this vehicle, contact Investigator Burbank at (256) 760-5772.