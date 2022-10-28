KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) – At Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction, you never know when or where a spooky character will give you the jump scare of a lifetime.

Located at 4051 U.S. Hwy 72 in Killen, Ala., Arx Mortis is one of the largest haunted attractions in North Alabama.

Guests scream their way through scary scenarios with animatronics and really scary actors.

But before those creepy characters get into position, a lot of work goes into costume preparations and special make-up.

Some costumes are hand-made and custom designed. Staff members are encouraged to add props to their look to get an extra scare from haunted house visitors.

Tickets start at $25 and the haunt runs on select dates through Halloween.

If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.

