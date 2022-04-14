ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a burglary-in-progress resulted in two arrests in Ardmore on April 5.

Officials said the caller noticed a red truck backing up to a partially burned house that he owned on the 30000-block of Highway 53 in Ardmore. Deputies say a man exited the truck and loaded a dishwasher from the house into the bed of his truck, then drove away.

The truck stopped at a gas station in Ardmore where it was stopped by officers with the Ardmore Police Department.

The driver and his passenger were identified as Matthew Wray, 35, of Ardmore, Ala. and Wendy Wray, 42, of Ardmore, Ala., respectfully.

The dishwasher was found in the bed of the truck and a catalytic converter was located in the cab.

Both were charged with third degree burglary and were released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bonds.