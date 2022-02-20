LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If you drive between Lawrence County and Lauderdale County, starting on Monday you may need to adjust your route.

On Monday, February 21, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) plans to tear down an 86-year-old bridge connecting Highway 101 over Big Nance Creek, and replace it with a wider, more modern one.

Originally built during the Great Depression to make Alabama more drivable, Seth Burkett with ALDOT says state funds will make the passage around Wheeler State Park safer. Burkett says the estimated 5,000 cars that typically travel the bridge will need to use County Road 150 while the bridge is closed.

“The bridge that we’re going to construct in its place will be a little longer, but also be significantly wider,” Burkett told News 19. “Just improving safety, providing shoulder space.”

“County Road 150 connects to SR 101 just north of where this bridge is, so it’s actually pretty convenient for most motorists to use that as an alternate,” Burkett concluded.

Lane closures on the bridge begin Monday morning, weather permitting, starting at North Courtland to the south and County Road 150 to the north. Burkett adds construction will likely last through the rest of the year.