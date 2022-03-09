LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County Grand Jury has indicted one man on capital murder charges in connection to a case that happened on Valentine’s Day, 2021.

37-year-old Roydricker Bullock was originally charged with murder after Patrice Denice Lott was found dead inside her Florence home last February.

Shortly after, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force helped in finding and arresting Bullock at his home in Greene County, Alabama.

He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond was initially set at $150,000.

On Tuesday, March 8, the case was presented to the grand jury, resulting in his indictment and upgrading the charge to capital murder.

Currently, there is no bond set for Bullock.