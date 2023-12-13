ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says a Moulton man was assaulted and died on Tuesday while serving a 20-year-sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility.

ADOC says 38-year-old Derrek Wendell Martin was the victim of an inmate on inmate assault that resulted in his death at about 6:19 a.m., and ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating it as a possible homicide.

Antonio Twan Thomas, 50, was identified as the suspect in the assault, which ADOC officials say started as a verbal argument and escalated.

Charges for Thomas are pending, ADOC said.

According to officials, staff at Elmore found Martin on the floor unconscious and transported him to the Staton Health Care Unit where his condition got worse. The department said life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful and Martin was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

Court records show Martin was serving a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in May 2014. ADOC said Thomas was serving a life sentence for robbery out of Montgomery County.