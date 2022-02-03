MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A nonprofit organization called A Place of Grace has broken ground in Hackleburg. They aim to provide help to women who are recovering from addiction.

The organization’s founder, Jocelynn James Edmonds, struggled with addiction for over six years before becoming sober in November of 2012. Over the last nine years, she has helped over 2,000 women and nearly 200 men get into institutions for drug addiction and rehabilitation.

“It’s not just Marion County or Franklin County, you know? It doesn’t matter where you’re from, if someone needs help we will help you,” Edmonds told News 19.

The new facility will provide direct help to those in recovery by providing hygiene products, transportation and even help covering intake fees.

“We want people involved,” Edmonds said, “not just sow into the ministry financially, but be here and be hands on and love these people.”

Their new facility will eventually be able to hold over 100 needy women. You can find her full story and how to contact her organization on her website, placeofgracecenter.com.