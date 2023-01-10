Authorities confirm a man died in a house fire in Moulton on Friday. (Photo: Adobe Stock Image)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirm a man died in a house fire in Moulton on Friday.

Moulton Fire Department (MFD) Chief Brian Phillips told News 19 he was the first to arrive at a fire on Petty Street on January 6.

Neighbors told Chief Phillips that the homeowner was still inside. Fire crews searched for the homeowner, later identified as Durmon McDaniel, 63, and were able to get him out within minutes of their arrival.

Chief Phillips said MFD crews performed life-saving measures until an ambulance crew arrived, but McDaniel later died.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told News 19 that McDaniel’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for analysis.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal.