LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says six inmates were taken to the hospital after what authorities are calling “an attempt to get high.”

According to Chief Deputy Brian Covington, six inmates at the Lawrence County Jail were taken to Lawrence Medical Center Friday after ingesting an unknown substance.

LCSO said the inmates ingested the substance “in an attempt to get high”

The sheriff’s office said the inmates were given a drug screen at the hospital and did not test positive for any illegal narcotics. Covington said four of the inmates have already returned to jail and the others are expected to return Friday night.

“To my knowledge none of the inmates were non-responsive,” Covington said. “We are diligently working to identify the substance.”

LCSO said the inmates could be facing charges of promoting prison contraband.