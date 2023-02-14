FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man just released from a Florida jail now sits in the Franklin County jail after a grand jury, in connection to the rape and sexual abuse of an underage girl in Alabama, indicted him.

52-year-old Dale Lewis Russell was indicted Monday for first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The Russellville resident was serving a three-year sentence in Florida for child pornography charges after a 2020 conviction.

Russell (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Following that conviction, Russell was also required to register as a sex offender for life in Florida.

According to the indictment, Russell’s charges involve an underage girl between the ages of 12-16 in Franklin County. Those charges date back to 2017.

Russell is expected to appear before Franklin County Circuit Judge Brian Hamilton at 10 a.m. Tuesday.