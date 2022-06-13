FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Five people have been indicted in the March death of a four-month-old infant at a Red Bay daycare.

Angelene Chamblee, Payton Nicole Gann, Madison Jade McCalpin, Teia Kay Gann and Hannah Grace Letson were all arrested and charged in connection with the infant’s death.

According to court records, the cause of death for the infant was being left on their stomach on a “Boppy” pillow for an extended period of time.

Payton Nicole Gann and Madison McCalpin were both charged with manslaughter and false reporting to law enforcement.

Teia Kay Gann and Letson were both charged with tampering with a witness. Letson was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Angelene Chamblee was charged with six counts of child care act violation and two counts of forgery.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox told News 19 that the child was taken from the Tiny Tigers Daycare to the hospital on March 9. Emergency officials pronounced the infant dead at the hospital shortly after they arrived.

All five are set for arraignment on June 22 at 9 a.m.