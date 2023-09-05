SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — An early morning crash on Friday killed three people in Sheffield, according to the Sheffield Police Department (SPD).

SPD Chief Ricky Terry said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on South Hatch Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they noticed a 2011 Camaro convertible flipped several times at the curve and came to a stop on Ash Boulevard. All three people in the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Terry identified the three killed as Tabitha Black, Jalisa Ricks and Tina Wright.

Authorities say excessive speed and the possibility of alcohol were the cause of the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Sheffield Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigator and assisted by ALEA.