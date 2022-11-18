LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.

Deputies say a home was searched on County Road 434 on Thursday, November 17.

Narcotics agents that responded to the scene claim an ounce of methamphetamine, various paraphernalia involved in drug sales, and a firearm were recovered during the search.

(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office) (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office) (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Burnett was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

Jones was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held in lieu of a $5,500 bond at the Lawrence County Jail.

Waddell was taken to the Lawrence County Jail for an active probation violation warrant.