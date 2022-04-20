FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were arrested Tuesday on several drug charges and deputies continue to search for two more who ran away.

Franklin County officials said their drug task force was investigating drug complaints at a home on Old Winstead Road in the Spruce Pine community. When deputies arrived at the home two men ran from a camper on the property into the woods.

Inside the camper, deputies found 33-year-old Jacklyn Gilley, 29-year-old Jessica Hepp and 39-year-old Wesley Jones along with several drug paraphernalia items clearly seen through the open door, according to FCSO.

Jacklyn Gilley

Jessica Hepp

Wesley Jones

Officials said they also found methamphetamine, marijuana, needles, guns and homemade guns, capable of firing shotgun ammo, inside the trailer.

Gilley, Hepp and Jones were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. They were booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Deputies said they expect additional arrests for the two men who ran from the camper.