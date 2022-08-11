A death investigation is underway after one person was killed in the early morning hours of Thursday in Tuscumbia, according to officials.

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Tuscumbia Police said a body found at a home prompted lockdowns at both Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. A suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Tuscumbia Police said a female body was found at a home at 114 Monroe Drive less than a mile from Deshler High School.

Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that someone came to check on the residents of the home when they found the woman dead on the floor. Logan said it appears the woman was stabbed to death.

A man is also said to live at the home but he has not been found at this time, according to Tuscumbia Police.

Authorities say they have a person in custody but will not release their identity until they obtain a search warrant.

Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate said both schools were placed on a soft lockdown around 11:45 a.m. due to an unrelated incident in the community. He said at no time was there an incident on any campus.

“Student and employee safety is our number one concern when handling situations like this…This was to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Tuscumbia City Schools along with the Tuscumbia Police Department felt this was necessary protocol to ensure a safe school environment,” Tate said.

He reiterated that at no time was there an incident on campus. Both schools were taken out of soft lockdown around 1:30 p.m.

Helen Keller Hospital was also placed on a soft lockdown for a time on Thursday.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said if you have any information regarding this murder, you can call the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 383-3121. You can also call Colbert County 911.