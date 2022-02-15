FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says two men were arrested following a robbery on Valentine’s Day.

FPD says officers responded to a robbery call at 1437 Carver Heights on Monday.

Police say a man reported that a man had robbed him, and gave officers a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in. Officers said they found a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over.

Oscar Steven Woods and Robert Thompson were in the vehicle, police say.

According to authorities, Woods matched the description given by the victim. Detectives responded to the scene and both men were charged with third-degree robbery.

Woods was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and harassment. He is being held on a $63,000 bond.

Thompson is being held on a $60,000 bond.