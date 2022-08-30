LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two inmates that are serving time on sexual abuse-related charges will soon learn if they will be granted parole, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).

42-year-old Billy Creel Harville, Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal.

Billy Creel Harville, Jr. (ADOC)

According to court documents, Harville was indicted in 2005 on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy.

In the plea deal, Harville pled guilty to the two sexual abuse charges. Since his sentencing, he has served 18 years and just over two months in the Bullock Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Court documents state that police investigated the case against Harville in 2004 and found that the victim was a 13-year-old member of a family that Harville was living with at the time the alleged offenses happened. Records also showed another victim, 12 at the time, was abused in the same house.

43-year-old Christopher Latroy Liles was sentenced to 15 years in prison on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to ADOC.

Christopher Latroy Liles (ADOC)

Online court documents show Liles was indicted in 2017 on a first-degree rape charge. However, he pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse charges.

Liles has served four years and five months in the Limestone Correctional Center, according to ADOC records.

According to authorities, Liles was accused of sexually molesting an 11-year-old while he stayed with the child’s family in their Florence home.

Both men are expected to learn whether they will be granted or denied parole on August 31.