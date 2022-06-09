LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two women from Lexington charged with child abuse have been indicted by a grand jury, court documents show.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a report that accused Kathleen “Katie” Jo Gifford and Lyndsey Suzanne Davis of child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case was assigned to investigators and One Place of the Shoals. That investigation, authorities say, led to an indictment of both women on May 20, 2022.

According to court records, Gifford and Davis turned themselves in at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on June 7. Bond for each of the women was set at $30,000.

Kathleen Jo Gifford

Lyndsey Suzanne Davis

Gifford faces a charge of aggravated child abuse, while Davis faces one count of child abuse. They posted bail and were released, court records show.

In both indictments, the abuse is said to have occurred on “more than one occasion.” Gifford is listed as the victim’s parent/guardian, while Davis is referred to as a person who “had responsibility for the supervision” of the child.

Both women have arraignments scheduled to be held on August 9 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.