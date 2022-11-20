FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.

An ALEA spokesperson said that a two-car crash a little after 10:30 p.m. on Friday caused the death of two young adults. The head-on collision happened on County Road 48, about one mile outside of Russellville.

Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville, was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The juvenile passenger that was traveling with Perez was also taken to Russellville Hospital.