SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A drive-by shooting left two injured in Sheffield late Friday night.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers were called to the shooting in the 500-block of North Annapolis Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers spoke with the two victims and witnesses on scene.

Witnesses said a dark gray, four-door Honda Civic or Accord was driving by at a high rate of speed when a black man wearing an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window and opened fire.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, were treated, and were released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sheffield Police at (256) 383-1771 or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685.