MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop led to a short chase in Moulton.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said an officer with the Moulton Police Department (MPD) stopped a vehicle on March 8, that was “displaying improper equipment.”

LCSO identified the people in the vehicle as Robert Drane, 36, and Gayla Ingle, 26.

Additional MPD officers and LCSO VICE/Narcotics agents were called to the scene to assist.

Robert Drane (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff) Gayla Ingle (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff)

LCSO said while an agent was helping Ingle out of the vehicle to be interviewed, the driver, Drane, put the vehicle into gear and left, nearly hitting the agent.

Officials said there was a short pursuit before the vehicle was blocked in at a nearby apartment complex parking lot. After the chase, agents located a quantity of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Authorities say the items were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, “with no regard to the fatal exposure presented amongst citizens/residents in the immediate area.”

Robert Drane is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee and elude, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, driving while suspended, having an expired tag, and failure to stop a stop sign.

Gayla Ingle is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drane and Ingle were taken to the Lawrence County Jail where their bonds will be set by a judge.