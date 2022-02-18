FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested in Florence following an investigation.

On February 16, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force secured a search warrant for a home at 365 Rocky Ford Lane. According to authorities, agents started watching the residence with the assistance of Florence Police Officers, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputies and FBI Safe Street Task Force Officers.

Two people were seen leaving the home as officers and agents watched.

Authorities followed the pair and eventually stopped them on Cox Creek Parkway, with the help of Florence K-9 Officers.

While the traffic stop was happening, the Florence/Lauderdale County Special Operations team went into the house and found no one else inside.

Meanwhile, a search of the vehicle yielded different results. Over one pound of methamphetamine was found hidden in the dash area, along with two handguns. Marijuana, scales and $1,600 was also found in the vehicle.

A search of the residence found more methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, several long guns and other handguns were also found, according to law enforcement.

Cory Burbank. (Photo courtesy: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cory Houston Burbank, 38, of Rocky Ford Lane, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (ICE), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and having a pistol without a permit.

Kimberly Hatfield. (Photo courtesy: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kimberly Marie Hatfield, 31, of Whitten Lane, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (ICE), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and having a pistol without a permit.

The sheriff’s office says the case is a prime example of cooperation with the Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Around 20 law enforcement officers assisted in the operation.