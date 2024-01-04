MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Moulton Police Department (MPD) said that two people were arrested and charged following a burglary at a local pharmacy on Wednesday morning.

According to MPD Chief Craig Knight, Officers Jon Zech and Tabitha Campbell were monitoring pharmacies in the area due to a number of recent burglaries taking place at pharmacies throughout multiple neighboring cities and counties.

Officer Zech saw a vehicle pull into the back parking lot of Logan’s Pharmacy, pull to the front, and then park on the side of the building. Eventually, MPD said Officer Zech noticed a person leave that vehicle and run to the front of the pharmacy.

The officer then pulled into the parking lot and saw two suspects run outside of the pharmacy. After telling the suspects to stop, authorities said they ran in different directions from the scene.

Knight said one suspect was pursued by Officer Campbell, who arrived on the scene a short time later, while the second suspect was being pursued by Officer Zech.

One suspect, identified as 28-year-old Dremontae Moore of Brent, was arrested by Officer Campbell behind Pond Pure Catfish. The second was arrested inside a gated storage area at American Self Storage and identified as 31-year-old Terrell Lewis of Bessemer.

Officer Zech said he was able to find and confiscate the tool used by Lewis to break the glass on the front door of Logan’s Pharmacy to enter the building. Stolen medications such as hydrocodone, bitartrate, and acetaminophen oral solution were also recovered.

Chief Knight says Lewis admitted to using the tool to break the glass of the pharmacy.

Moore was arrested and charged with:

3rd-degree burglary

Attempting to elude

Lewis is charged with the following:

3rd-degree burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a controlled substance

2nd-degree criminal mischief

Attempting to elude

Moore and Lewis were transported to the Lawrence County Jail, and a bond hasn’t been issued for either of them at this time.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations (Huntsville/Birmingham), Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (Huntsville), Decatur Police Department, Athens Police Department, Rogersville Police Department, and the North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force all assisted during the investigation.

Moulton Police said that several of its officers are currently assigned to the Violent Crime Task Force.