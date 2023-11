LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man has died following an accident near Trinity early Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Lawrence County Road 222 around 2:09 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Nineteen-year-old Wiliam A. Owens of Decatur was driving when his vehicle left the road, overturned and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.