LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lawrence County deputies say a long investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies collected information alongside multiple other agencies, including the North Alabama HIDTA Task Force (NADTF) in Huntsville. The joint operation was conducted in Hillsboro.

The investigation showed large amounts of methamphetamine traveling through the Alabama Highway 20 corridor into Lawrence County. Deputies say they held multiple traffic stops resulting in the seizure of almost 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 Oxycodone pills, a gun, and $6,800 in cash.

Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Roderick Deshawn Tucker (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Rickey Lynn Williams (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Three men were arrested in connection to the investigation:

Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks Jr., 19, of Florence: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in methamphetamine Roderick Deshawn Tucker, 28, of Florence: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in methamphetamine Rickey Lynn Williams, 28, of Florence: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Deputies say all three men were booked into the Lawrence County Jail.