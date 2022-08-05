COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler overturned in Colbert County Friday afternoon.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.

Crews on the scene told News 19 that it is believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel before they crashed. Smith told News 19 that the driver was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Locust Shores Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene.