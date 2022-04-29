ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a juvenile was injured in a fight at Wheeler Dam on Friday night.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brian Covington, deputies were notified of an incident on the south side of the dam at 5:23 p.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say an unconscious juvenile was found. The juvenile, who remains unidentified, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. There was no update on his conditions.

TVA Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

This is a developing story.