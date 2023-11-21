LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one person is injured and one person is dead after a tractor-trailer hit an SUV in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded to an accident on Alabama 20, northwest of Hillsboro in Lawrence County.

According to ALEA, 20-year-old Bailey Kirton, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was critically injured when a tractor-trailer hit the SUV she was in. The vehicle left the road and overturned.

She and the driver, 53-year-old Christopher Kirton, also of Grand Prairie, Texas, were both taken to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur. Bailey died of her injuries at the hospital.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.