MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says lanes are back open after a wreck has shut down U.S. Highway 431 in Marshall County.

ALEA said the two-vehicle crash occurred at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The agency said all lanes were back open at 4:33 p.m.

The agency said earlier all lanes of 431 near Guntersville Dam Road are closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA said state troopers are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.