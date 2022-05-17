ASBURY, Ala. (WHNT) — A wreck in Asbury involving a box truck caused injuries and shut down a roadway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie say the crash happened near Asbury High School and Asbury Water Systems. Guthrie said Asbury Road was closed from Martling Gap to Rains Road.

School resource officers along with medics responded to the incident, which injured the box truck’s driver.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. and the roadway was not blocked.

Guthrie asked drivers to avoid the area.