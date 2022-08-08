FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. From Thursday to Sunday, along a path that stretched nearly 700 miles, visitors from all over the country had the opportunity to find those treasures.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale runs from Michigan down to Alabama and includes thousands of sales each year.

Books, antiques, handmade jewelry, tools, produce, and more were available for visitors to peruse.

“I personally am a reseller,” said yard sale vendor Renee Roden. “I like to pick. I like to find interesting things. Mine are all old and unique.”

The creators of the World’s Longest Yard Sale said they wanted to hold an event that drew travelers off of the interstate and into small communities.

“You get to see a lot of friends and a lot of new people you meet,” said Diane Clark.

Clark has sold items at the yard sale for more than two decades. Vendors said, this year, they met many buyers that crossed state lines to shop.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale celebrated its 30th anniversary, and many of the longtime vendors said they are happy to welcome back old friends and meet new visitors.