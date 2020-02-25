World of Works Expo displays various Marshall County industries for 8th graders

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Marshall County eighth graders got a look into their potential futures Tuesday.

1,000 of them from each Marshall County school spent the day at the Albertville High School gym to check out the various industries within the county.

The hands-on expo is put on by North Alabama Works and shows the other options for students who may not feel a four-year college is right for them.

“I like to tell people this is a career fair on steroids because we have vendors that are going to let the students touch and feel things that they may not be able to do. They may see it on video but they`ll be able to experience it here,” said Johnita Romine, North Alabama Works project manager.

There were representatives from all sorts of fields there including welding and medical-related careers.