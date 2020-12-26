Workers prepare for new Arab nonprofit thrift store grand opening

ARAB, Ala. – A new nonprofit in Arab is hoping to spread hope near and far by helping multiple organizations.

Workers are getting things ready for the big opening of the Caring Heart Thrift Store by sanitizing donations, sorting through clothes, and marking them with prices.

“You’re going to have all kinds of people from all walks of life that come in just trying to improve their life,” said Caring Heart Thrift Store co-founder Felicia Jones.

The thrift store will help three different groups: Lamplight, Kelley’s Rainbow, and Marshall County Homeless Ministries.

However, Jones told News 19 they will also be giving vouchers to foster families and will help anyone they can.

“I’ve always been the type of person that if you see a need, you to fill the need. If we find out a need of anybody in the community and we think we can fill it, we’ll try to do our best to find a sponsor or do a drive,” added Jones.

She told News 19 the support from the community has been amazing and she hopes it continues because they need all the help they can get.

“To stock an 8,000-square-foot thrift store, we’re going to need that love to continue to pour out on a daily basis so that we can get it fully stocked so that foster families can get the clothes they need and the people that have been hit so hard by the pandemic. There’s a lot of people that haven’t worked all year, so that they can be able to come get a voucher to get what they need for them or their kids,” said Jones.

The Caring Heart Thrift Shop is accepting any and all gently used items.

There will not be a full food pantry, but it will have snack packs for anyone who might be in need.

Jones is working on getting its official nonprofit status approved, but until then, it is working under the Lamplight umbrella.

She told News 19 she expects to have the caring heart thrift store open by January of February 2021.